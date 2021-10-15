Advertisement

Financial Friday: What you need to know about enrolling in medicare

By Haley Baker
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly 10,000 people are turning 65 in the United States every day and this trend will continue for the next decade. At the age of 65, most are transitioning into Medicare.

Medicare open enrollment begins on October 15, and those eligible will have until December 7 to enroll. Medicare, and all the healthcare decisions that come with it, can leave you confused and a little anxious.

Roderick Green, a Medicare Specialist with Redstone Insurance Services, has the following advice to help us understand the process.

  • The best time to start the enrollment process is three to six months before you turn 65. This gives the government agency enough time to finish the process before your birthday so that there is no gap in coverage.
  • Contact your local Social Security Office and set up a MyMedicare.gov account so that you can check your enrollment status and get details about the plans you enroll in.
  • Reach out to a trusted advisor to explain Part A, Part B, and Part D coverages. Remember that your situation is unique to you.
  • Enrolling in Medicare can only happen at certain times. If you are already receiving benefits from Social Security or the Railroad Retirement Board, you are automatically enrolled and will not need to do anything to enroll.

For more ways to save, be sure to tune in at noon every Friday for WAFF 48′s “Financial Friday” segment.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Port (Panama City Port Authority)
Florida to shipping companies: Our ports are open
Jason Greathouse (R), charged with rape, walks into the Coffee County, AL courthouse, with...
Alabama pastor who raped teen gets probation. Here’s why.
A rally is underway near Flowers Hospital in Dothan against a vaccine mandate for health care...
Rally against vaccine mandate at Dothan hospital
Southeast Health Hospital in this December 2020 photo.
A dispute is brewing at Southeast Health
Michael Barrentine is charged with multiple sexual torture charges.
Houston County man arrested on sexual torture charges

Latest News

Henry County Commission meets in October 12th meeting
Henry County redrawing district lines ahead of 2022 elections
WTVY Wx Logo
Cooler For The Weekend
SOURCE: International Motorsports Hall of Fame, Car show
International Motorsports Hall of Fame car show
.
Alabama’s governor gets ‘Happy Birthday’ honor led by South Carolina’s governor