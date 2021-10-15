Cooler For The Weekend

SYNOPSIS – A passing cold front is on track for Saturday morning, opening the door to some much cooler and drier air. The front will pass the Dothan area by 9 am or so, with highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. We’ll fall into the upper 40s for Sunday morning, with plenty of sunshine for the second half of the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a sprinkle possible late areas west. Low near 71°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Some morning cloudiness, then sunny skies. High near 81°. Winds NW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and much cooler. Low near 48°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 75° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 75° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 80° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 82° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 84° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, a stray shower. Low: 63° High: 83° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

