Alabama’s governor gets ‘Happy Birthday’ honor led by South Carolina’s governor

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey was in Birmingham Friday to take part in the Southern Region Governors Panel, but for a brief moment it turned into a birthday celebration led by a fellow governor.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster advised the audience that “for this enchanted moment let us refer to her as ‘Kay’ and join me in singing happy birthday to the one and only Kay Ivey.”

Ivey, who turns 77, was set to deliver remarks alongside McMaster and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves at the SAC, which hosts content and discussion that introduces and explores the latest innovations and issues related to automotive manufacturing.

