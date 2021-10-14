Advertisement

Salvage Santa gears up ahead of the holidays

By Tony Reese
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man is making his list and checking it twice, he’s trying to find out who’s naughty or nice.

Mike Jones, better known around the holidays as “Salvage Santa” is looking to spread some holiday cheer to boys and girls this Christmas.

He has partnered with other local organizations such as the Early Education and Care Head Start program to gather bicycles and toys for kids for underprivileged kids in the community.

”After the hurricane, I told Bay County, don’t leave we will be back. Bay County is tough, Bay Countians are strong, Bay Countians are generous and we all love each other. And that’s what makes this program,” Jones said.

For a lot of families that you know, they’re kind of struggling or just trying to get by. But you’re struggling a little and when it comes time for Christmas, you might not be able to do what you would like to do. Because you have to do other necessities. So I think it really helps the families get a little boost, to help with their children’s Christmases and things like that,” Kelli Mellerski, Early Education and Care Head Start Family Services Manager said.

Jones referred to Bay County as the giving-est community in the whole wide world.

He said he loves it here and he loves the people and kids. They have already collected about 120 brand new bicycles to give away.

Jones adds this year, they will not have one gathering point. They will instead be distributing bikes and toys among different organizations. These organizations will then have separate giveaways all over Bay County.

For those looking to help with donations, call Mike Jones at 850-832-2976.

