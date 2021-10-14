Parking closures downtown for work on Dothan ice rink

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Preparation continues for the ice rink set to go in on North Foster Street in Dothan for the holidays. There are 4 parking spaces as well as some sidewalk that is blocked off on North Foster Street as the city of Dothan begins to work on the ice rink in Wadlington Park. The sidewalk and spaces should be reopen by November 15th. The rink itself is set to open on Black Friday.

This is a temporary inconvenience as they use the space to get the rinks equipment in place. The rink will be made with real ice cooled by large chillers. They city plans to have theme nights and show Christmas movies as well for people ice skating.

Jamie Bienvenu, Executive Director of the DDRA said, “The inconvenience will only really be during the construction phase which will only be a few days out of the month, so its not a big impact on the parking situation down here but anytime you have progress you’re going to have a little inconvenience that comes with that but we’re really looking for a great end goal which is going to be a unique family friendly event.”

It’s going to be real ice used at this rink and as people drive by North Foster Street they can get to get a better idea of how big that rink will actually be. The city is still ironing out the plan for the operating hours of the rink. They do plan to keep it open through January 9th. For more information head to the City of Dothan’s Facebook page.

