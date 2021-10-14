Advertisement

One man dead after two-vehicle wreck on Highway 431 in Eufaula

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Eufaula man.

The accident happened on Highway 431, near Highway 95 in Eufaula Thursday afternoon, October 14.

Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman identified the victim as 60-year-old Max Enfinger.

According to the ALEA, the crash occurred when the 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Enfinger struck the rear end of a cotton hauler. Enfinger was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were given at this time.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

