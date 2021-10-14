News4 Now: What’s Going On
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WTVY) - Maggie DesRosiers talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.
Events for the weekend of October 15, 2021
- Yoga in the Gardens, Thu Oct 14th 8:30am
- S’mores and Snores, Fri Oct 15th
- Landmark Park Quilt Show, Fri Oct 15th - Sun Oct 17th
- Landmark Park Fall Farm Day, Sat Oct 16th
- Under the Oaks, Fri Oct 15th
- 2021 Boll Weevil Fall Festival, Sat Oct 16th
- Graceville Harvest Festival, Sat Oct 16th
- An Evening with C.S. Lewis – starring David Payne, Sun Oct 17th
- Scarecrows in the Gardens, Oct 1st - 31st
- Columbia Manor Haunted House, Weekends in October
- CornDodgers Farm Opening / Heroes Weekend, Weekends in October
- Plus farmers markets and other monthly events on the WTVY Community Calendar!
