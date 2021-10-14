Advertisement

Mental capacity at issue as Alabama man faces execution date

Willie B. Smith III is set to be executed on Oct. 21, 2021 for the 1991 kidnapping and murder...
Willie B. Smith III is set to be executed on Oct. 21, 2021 for the 1991 kidnapping and murder of Sharma Ruth Johnson in Birmingham.(Source: Alabama Department of Correction)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Federal judges have heard arguments over whether an Alabama inmate had the mental capacity to understand paperwork setting up his planned execution next week.

Willie B. Smith III is set to receive a lethal injection Oct. 21 for the 1991 kidnapping and murder of 22-year-old Sharma Ruth Johnson in Birmingham.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on heard oral arguments Wednesday in an appeal focused on whether Smith was due assistance under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Lawyers said he needed such assistance to understand a form related to execution method selection.

A federal judge last month dismissed Smith’s lawsuit, but his attorneys appealed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeast Health Hospital in this December 2020 photo.
A dispute is brewing at Southeast Health
Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Elba Schools employee arrested for sex with student
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
New attorneys want Kimberly Sonanstine out of jail
Panama City Port (Panama City Port Authority)
Florida to shipping companies: Our ports are open
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 7
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 7

Latest News

Henry County Commission meets in October 12th meeting
Henry County redrawing district lines ahead of 2022 elections
closure for ice rink
Parking closures downtown for work on Dothan ice rink
closure for ice rink
ice rink update
Michael Barrentine is charged with multiple sexual torture charges.
Houston County man arrested on sexual torture charges
More concerts canceled because of flooding at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre