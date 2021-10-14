Junior Beta Club making an impact on Houston County

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - Rehobeth Middle Schoolers are taking on several big projects this year to help out the Houston County community, and they’re off to a good start.

The Junior Beta Club collected 90 duffel bags for the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

The bags will go to children the department helps so they won’t have to put their belongings in a trash bag when they’re moved.

“This need was brought to us by a parent of one of our members,” says Donna Turner, sponsor, Rehobeth Middle School Junior Beta Club. “We want to do everything that we can to help all of the children in our community, and we realize that providing bags for children who are in foster care situations was a good opportunity for us to get involved.”

The club plans to do one project each month. Their next one is a food drive.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

