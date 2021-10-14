Advertisement

Houston County man arrested on sexual torture charges

Michael Barrentine is charged with multiple sexual torture charges.
Michael Barrentine is charged with multiple sexual torture charges.(Source: Houston County Jail)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Netwon man on sexual torture charges.

Michael Barrentine is charged with Sexual torture, Sexual torture against someone incapacitated or incapable of consent, and Sodomy first degree. Each charge has a $60,000 bond.

Investigators say the case is based on an incident that happened October 11.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are pending.

