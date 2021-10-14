Game of the Night Preview: Ariton vs Elba

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - Class 2A Region 2 foes Ariton and Elba go to battle this Friday. Both teams still with a chance to earn the top seed in the region.

“We’ve put ourselves in this position for a region championship and that’s what we’re vying for Friday night,” said Ariton head coach Steven Kilcrease.

“Everybody is trying to get a home game in the playoffs and that’s essentially what we’re both playing for,” said Elba head coach Marc Sieving. “Definitely going to be a big night.”

Ariton has been on a roll this season. The Purple Cats are off to an 8-0 start for the first time since 2004.

For Ariton, it’s simple. Win and it’ll clinch its third region title in the past five seasons.

“We had a meeting early in the year and had a speaker and he asked them to all send me personal goals, teams goals and a lot of them were region championship,” said Kilcrease.

“I’ve witnessed region championships being won from the sidelines so it would mean a lot to win one on the field especially my last time,” said senior Tuff Hand.

The Purple Cats with their hands full on Friday against the Tigers.

“They work hard on the film and they go after it,” said senior Dwayne Riley. “We have to stop them up front and stop them in the backfield and we will win the game.”

“They’re very aggressive and thy love to come up and hit you,” said Hand. “They are really big up front so we just have to try to contain all that and shut them down.”

Speaking of the Tigers, Elba needs a win to keep its shot a region championship alive. The Tigers are 7-1 and are coming off a dominant offensive performance where they scored a program record 82 points against Abbeville.

“It brought a level of excitement to the team,” said senior Byron Burks. “It was very thrilling to team to keep scoring and show what we can do.”

“I think offensively, we can present some problems for some people,” said Sieving. “We’ve got a lot of different guys that are explosive with the football.”

The Tigers eyeing revenge on the Purple Cats after being eliminated from postseason contention last season with a loss to Ariton.

“That was the first time we didn’t make it in a while and this year we have a bunch of seniors and older kids,” said senior Carson Wise. “We got big goals this year and Ariton is in our way. We’re excited that we get our chance this year.”

Ariton and Elba will meet Friday night under the lights at Mack Wood Field.

