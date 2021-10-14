Advertisement

Elba School Board meets after employee sex arrest

Elba Board of Education Offices
Elba Board of Education Offices(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Elba School Board is meeting Thursday evening in a special called board meeting after an employee at Elba High School was arrested.

Elba High School secretary Martha Pope is accused of having sex with a student.

Police arrested Pope Tuesday, October 12, and she was charged with Engaging in a Sex Act With a Student Under the Age of 19.

Shortly after her arrest, the district put Pope on administration leave.

The school board is expected to accept her resignation at Thursday night’s meeting.

News 4′s Nick Brooks is at the meeting and will provide updates online and on air.

