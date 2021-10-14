Advertisement

Elba man killed in Coffee County wreck

Alabama state troopers say there was a fatal two-vehicle crash on Coffee County 376 on Oct. 14,...
Alabama state troopers say there was a fatal two-vehicle crash on Coffee County 376 on Oct. 14, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers report that a Coffee County man died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Troopers say the wreck happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Coffee County 376, approximately 8 miles east of Elba city limits.

Troopers say a Jeep Cherokee crossed the center line and collided with a Chevrolet S-10. The Chevrolet’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers identified the victim as John Ira Fowler, 66, of Elba.

No other information was released.

