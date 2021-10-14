Elba man killed in Coffee County wreck

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers report that a Coffee County man died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Troopers say the wreck happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Coffee County 376, approximately 8 miles east of Elba city limits.

Troopers say a Jeep Cherokee crossed the center line and collided with a Chevrolet S-10. The Chevrolet’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers identified the victim as John Ira Fowler, 66, of Elba.

No other information was released.

