Dothan community to come together to end gun violence

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thursday, October 14, the community will rally together at Destiny Church in the fight against gun violence.

This meeting will give young people in the community a way to share their point of view on gun violence, and collaborate with city officials, law enforcement and community members as they discuss ways to stop the violence in our community.

Executive Director of Equally Yoked Community Outreach Derrick Oliver said, “What we’re trying to do is figure out ways to prevent any more gun violence in the city with our youth, so we need to see what’s going on with the youth. Why are these events happening and what we can do to kind of circumvent that.”

There have been multiple shootings in and around Dothan over the past few months and Oliver hopes that if they can get to the root of the problem, they can end it.

He said, “Then maybe the rest of the community can sleep at peace.”

While many in the community celebrate the city’s expansion, they aim to cut down on “big city problems.”

Oliver said, “So what we’re trying to do is show people we don’t have to have those problems. We can have the growth without the murder, without the violence, without the robberies. We can have the growth without those things.”

Hearing from teenagers that deal with violence among their peers, “The adults are in the room to listen this time. We came together September 15th in the same room, and you had a lot of adults here, and we came up with what we thought the problem were,” according to Oliver.

Oliver hopes to make a safe, honest environment that the entire community can freely speak in order to bridge the gap. The meeting will take place at 6 PM.

Destiny Church isn’t stopping there to help their community out. They’re also teaming up for a teen holiday drive this season to give young adults the tools they need to succeed.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

