The City of Ozark makes plan with new fiscal year budget

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - After finishing up budget, the city found their expenses and revenue looked better than they originally thought. With their revenue coming in 13.3% higher and expenses 1% percent lower, the city is looking to make needed improvements throughout Ozark as they enter into the next fiscal year.

“We’re looking at some things that is not only helping us this year but it’s going to help us into the future,” said Mark Blankenship - City of Ozark Mayor.

Many projects the city of Ozark has been wanting to start--will now become a reality.

“We’re looking to doing a total lighting and electrical rehab on our civic center we’re upgrading it. a lot of the equipment in there has been there since 1975 our power bill on the civic center runs about 79 thousand dollars a year,” said Blankenship.

The city looking to not only lower the cost of that bill, but to give more options for events at the Civic Center.

“But it’s also doing some things like with stage lighting and sound and those kinds of things that’ll help bring more events into the civic center,” said Blankenship.

The city also planning to demolish abandoned or neglected lots.

“I think in last years budget we had about 20 thousand dollars in demolish fund we call it and we’ve increased that to about 100 thousand dollars,” said Blankenship.

The city believes these next steps could pave the way for even more community members taking pride in where they live.

“I think it just goes back into pride in your community and a lot of times it doesn’t take much money and effort to be clean and have our facilities in great shape and I think we’ve fell behind on that in past years and we’re just really focusing on it,” said Blankenship.

The mayor says that he’s received many compliments from community members regarding the city’s handling of cleanup efforts since starting these projects. The city of Ozark is also looking to make improvements to some parks and their downtown area.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

