Advertisement

The City of Ozark makes plan with new fiscal year budget

OZARK AL
OZARK AL(OZARK AL)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - After finishing up budget, the city found their expenses and revenue looked better than they originally thought. With their revenue coming in 13.3% higher and expenses 1% percent lower, the city is looking to make needed improvements throughout Ozark as they enter into the next fiscal year.

“We’re looking at some things that is not only helping us this year but it’s going to help us into the future,” said Mark Blankenship - City of Ozark Mayor.

Many projects the city of Ozark has been wanting to start--will now become a reality.

“We’re looking to doing a total lighting and electrical rehab on our civic center we’re upgrading it. a lot of the equipment in there has been there since 1975 our power bill on the civic center runs about 79 thousand dollars a year,” said Blankenship.

The city looking to not only lower the cost of that bill, but to give more options for events at the Civic Center.

“But it’s also doing some things like with stage lighting and sound and those kinds of things that’ll help bring more events into the civic center,” said Blankenship.

The city also planning to demolish abandoned or neglected lots.

“I think in last years budget we had about 20 thousand dollars in demolish fund we call it and we’ve increased that to about 100 thousand dollars,” said Blankenship.

The city believes these next steps could pave the way for even more community members taking pride in where they live.

“I think it just goes back into pride in your community and a lot of times it doesn’t take much money and effort to be clean and have our facilities in great shape and I think we’ve fell behind on that in past years and we’re just really focusing on it,” said Blankenship.

The mayor says that he’s received many compliments from community members regarding the city’s handling of cleanup efforts since starting these projects. The city of Ozark is also looking to make improvements to some parks and their downtown area.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Southeast Health Hospital in this December 2020 photo.
A dispute is brewing at Southeast Health
Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Elba Schools employee arrested for sex with student
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
New attorneys want Kimberly Sonanstine out of jail
Panama City Port (Panama City Port Authority)
Florida to shipping companies: Our ports are open
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 7
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 7

Latest News

Henry County Commission meets in October 12th meeting
Henry County redrawing district lines ahead of 2022 elections
Beta Club Donation to Foster Kids
Beta Club Donation to Foster Kids
WTVY News 4 at Six
Rally against vaccine mandate at Dothan hospital
Rally against vaccine mandate underway in Dothan