Boll Weevil Fall Festival returns

Press Release (WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from the City of Enterprise.

Enterprise, Alabama: October 2021 – The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the annual Boll Weevil Fall Festival on Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 11 am until 4 pm, in beautiful Downtown Enterprise. This outdoor open-air event is free to attend, family-friendly, and open to the public!

Erin Grantham, Executive Director for the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, says, “We are so excited for the opportunity to provide this event to our community once again! This year’s Boll Weevil Fall Festival has something for everyone and is sure to be our biggest yet.” Grantham continued, “In addition to all of our amazing Downtown restaurant and retail merchants, we have over 150 vendor spaces lining the festival grounds! This year’s event will include many artists and craft vendors, commercial vendors with job opportunities, a Cornhole Tournament, and lots of activities for the kids – to include train rides, inflatables and rock climbing wall, a gaming truck, a mobile escape room, and the Zoo Crew Bus!”

The recently adopted Food Truck Ordinance has inspired a wave of food truck operators to participate as well. This year’s event will have over 12 different food trucks with a diverse palate of flavors – from taco trucks, to snocones, roasted ears of corn, bbq, hotdogs, sandwiches, and of course boiled peanuts.

Grantham said, “The Chamber is truly humbled by the response we’ve received for this event. As the pandemic continues, so many of our businesses are still struggling and events like this provide an opportunity for them to increase sales and hopefully lift their spirits too.” Grantham added, “We sincerely encourage the community to take advantage of this opportunity to shop local and support small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs. As supply chain issues continue this event would be a great time to tackle some of your holiday shopping!”

Important to note - During the hours of 9 am until 5 pm the following streets will be closed for the festival: E College Street and W College Street to S Conner Street; and N Main Street from Lee Street through S Main Street down to Harrison Street. A new city ordinance was adopted on July 6, 2021 that states that ALL unauthorized vehicles must be removed from festival grounds by 10:00 am. Unauthorized vehicles will be subject to towing at the vehicle owner’s expense. Vehicles in violation will be towed, and can be redeemed at the Coffee County Courthouse located at 99 S Edwards St. Reference City of Enterprise Ordinance 07-06-21-B for full details. Public parking will be available in many areas throughout Downtown, including the Coffee County Courthouse and other adjacent areas.

Details about this event and other Enterprise Chamber of Commerce events can be found on Facebook, and their website at www.EnterpriseAlabama.com. For additional questions, please contact the Chamber at (334) 347-0581.

