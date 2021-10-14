Advertisement

Big Changes Are Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Unseasonably warm weather will round out the work week, before we turn sharply cooler over the weekend. After hitting the upper 80s Friday afternoon, a cold front will pass Saturday morning, with temperatures Sunday morning dipping into the upper 40s to lower 50s. We’ll gradually warm heading through next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 64°.  Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 89°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy, a stray shower possible late. Low near 69°.  Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, a stray shower. Low: 69° High: 81° 10%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 51° High: 76° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy.  Low: 50° High: 77° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 80° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 82° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 84° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot.

