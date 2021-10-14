The Alabama Network of Family Resource Centers welcomes seven new members

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Network of Family Resource Centers held a celebration Wednesday, as they welcomed seven new centers to the organization.

The Mary Hill Center in Dale County – Coffee County Family Services Center and Troy Resilience Project in Pike County were all selected. Each had to go through extensive training and meet 25 standards.

“To show that an agency is sustainable and that it is able to provide quality services for families and so they deal with everything from how the financial records are kept to how the governments of their board is working so it’s really a way to ensure excellence in a way that a center operates,” said Joan Witherspoon-Norris - ANFRC Executive Director.

The additions of these centers brought their network from 16 to 23 members.

