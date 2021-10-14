Advertisement

$224M Georgia Power rate hike likely for new reactor at Vogtle

Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. - Georgia Power customers will likely pay another $224 million a year for the first of two nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle.

The company says it amounts to another $4 each month for every residential customer.

MORE | Georgia Cyber Center opening new lab for AU students

The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. and Georgia Public Service Commission staffers have tentatively agreed to the increase, which commissioners will vote on in November.

The rate increase would begin after the new reactor begins operation next year.

Georgia Power projects spending $12.4 billion on its share of two nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle.

A separate $157 million rate hike is scheduled to begin Jan. 1.

Units 3 and 4 have been under construction in recent years at the power plant near Waynesboro. Units 1 and 3 have been operation for decades.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeast Health Hospital in this December 2020 photo.
A dispute is brewing at Southeast Health
Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Elba Schools employee arrested for sex with student
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
New attorneys want Kimberly Sonanstine out of jail
Panama City Port (Panama City Port Authority)
Florida to shipping companies: Our ports are open
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 7
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 7

Latest News

Henry County Commission meets in October 12th meeting
Henry County redrawing district lines ahead of 2022 elections
closure for ice rink
Parking closures downtown for work on Dothan ice rink
closure for ice rink
ice rink update
Michael Barrentine is charged with multiple sexual torture charges.
Houston County man arrested on sexual torture charges
More concerts canceled because of flooding at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre