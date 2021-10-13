Wiregrass United Way is half way to their goal

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass United Way is still pushing forward to meet their campaign goal for this year. The organization says its collected slightly more than half of its 2.75 million dollar goal.

With several fundraisers coming up from receiving a dollar from every Ross Clark Circle Chick-Fil-A delivery, an Auburn-Alabama Golf Tournament and their restaurant gift card drawing.

The funding they’ve collected is vital to the United Ways mission

“These fundraisers that we are doing are so important because we support 38 different organizations here in the wiregrass these are people in Southeast Alabama in our six county region that are helping people everyday of the year whether it’s the Foodbank, Habitat for Humanity, Von Blomberg Services, Vivian B Adams, Christian Mission Center are really incredible organizations that help people throughout the year and these funds help keep their doors open,” said Walter Hill - Wiregrass United Way CEO.

If you would like to be involved in any of these fundraisers you can keep up with events through the Wiregrass United Way Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

