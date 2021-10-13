Warm End To The Week

SYNOPSIS – We’ll keep the warm weather going for the end of the week, but big changes are on the way for the weekend. A cold front will pass Saturday, with chilly air by Sunday morning as we dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Pleasant fall air will last into next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 62°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 87°. Winds and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 64°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 88° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy, a stray shower. Low: 69° High: 83° 10%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 51° High: 76° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 77° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 80° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 82° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.