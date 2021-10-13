DCS strives to help families

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In an effort to provide support for the community, Dothan City Schools are hosting their first ever “Resource Fair.”

Several agencies are partnering to host the fair, including Dothan Career Center, Houston County DHR, Wiregrass 2-1-1, and the 334 Prevention Project.

Whether those who attend need a job, housing, or even food, the fair aims to provide as many options as possible to help out.

Several DCS families qualify for homelessness, and leaders say that’s why it’s crucial that they provide adequate resources.

“The goal is to get all the families out of any negative or bad situations, so that the children can come to school and just focus on the learning and not worry about what happens when they have to go home,” explains Scott Faulk, Chief Operations Officer at Dothan City Schools.

The resource fair will take place October 21st from 9 AM to 2 PM at the Dothan City Board of Education office.

DCS is looking for additional local non-profits or resource agencies to participate.

If interested, contact Faulk at 334-793-1397.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.