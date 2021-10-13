Advertisement

Police search for 3 teens runaways from youth ranch in Tallapoosa County

Keyla Michelle Hernandez Camacho, 14, as well as Johnny Eugene Johnson and Sarah Jane Bertucco, both 16, are missing from the Boys & Girls Ranch in Camphill.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement is asking the public for help finding three teenagers who disappeared from the Boys & Girls Ranch of Central Alabama after running away.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers identified the teens as Keyla Michelle Hernandez Camacho, 14, as well as Sarah Jane Bertucco and Johnny Eugene Johnson, both 16.

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office said the three juveniles avoided getting on a school bus and left the ranch in Camphill without permission. They were last seen getting into a white vehicle, possibly a Honda, with an unknown white male driver.

Keyla Michelle Hernandez Camacho, 14, as well as Johnny Eugene Johnson and Sarah Jane Bertucco, both 16, were seen getting into this white vehicle. They are missing from the Boys & Girls Ranch in Camphill.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
Keyla Michelle Hernandez Camacho, 14, as well as Johnny Eugene Johnson and Sarah Jane Bertucco, both 16, were seen getting into this white vehicle. They are missing from the Boys & Girls Ranch in Camphill.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

Investigators believe they were possibly heading to Boaz in north Alabama.

Keyla is a Hispanic female with family ties near Gadsden. Bertucco is a White female with family ties near Somerville. Johnson is a White male with family ties near Notasulga.

Anyone with information should call police or CrimeStoppers immediately at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264.

