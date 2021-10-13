Advertisement

The nice weather continues today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Another quiet start to the morning across the area, temperatures this afternoon will once again rise into the middle to upper 80s for highs. Tomorrow will be pretty much the same as the rest of the week, temperatures in the 80s with no chance of rain. Saturday a cold front will move through cooling off temperatures and giving us a small chance of a shower or two. Sunday looks cooler with high temperatures in the 70s!

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 87°. Winds E 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, small chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 83° 20%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 78° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 79° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 82° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 83° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 66° High: 76° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Elba Schools employee arrested for sex with student
Controversial post card t-shirt design
Controversy after apparel company shares offensive Dothan t-shirt design
Perry Lamar Stringfellow booking photo.
Man killed by deputies had drug, crime issues
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 7
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 7
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-13
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-13
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast October 12, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Warm Now, But Cooler Air Is In Sight
The leaves of a Maple tree begin to turn to their Fall colors in Moreland Hills, Ohio on...
Fall Foliage in the Wiregrass