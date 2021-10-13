The nice weather continues today

SYNOPSIS – Another quiet start to the morning across the area, temperatures this afternoon will once again rise into the middle to upper 80s for highs. Tomorrow will be pretty much the same as the rest of the week, temperatures in the 80s with no chance of rain. Saturday a cold front will move through cooling off temperatures and giving us a small chance of a shower or two. Sunday looks cooler with high temperatures in the 70s!

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 87°. Winds E 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, small chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 83° 20%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 78° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 79° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 82° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 83° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 66° High: 76° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

