Local pumpkin patch benefits community

By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ever wonder where the money you spend at the pumpkin patch goes?

One local patch is using their proceeds for a good cause.

“People don’t think it’s fall until they see the pumpkin patch on the corner like that’s the symbol to them in Dothan, which is a really cool thing to be a part of,” says Robbie Amunds, Youth Director at First United Methodist Church.

For over 20 years, First United Methodist Church’s pumpkin patch has worked to bring the community together through the proceeds made.

Amunds continues, “In the past, it’s gone to just youth stuff, but we’ve been able to broaden that and support more ministries.”

Picking a pumpkin at this patch not only allows you to participate in a Fall fun festivity, but it also plants a seed back into the community.

“The proceeds go to our children’s ministry, our youth ministry, as well as our week-day ministry here, and you’ll be supporting all of those ministries and those trips. But also we support the Harbor ministry downtown every year,” explains Amunds. “Our youth actually go out and use the proceeds from this pumpkin patch to buy presents and pay electric bills and buy food for those that are less fortunate during the Christmas time.”

Making a positive impact, one pumpkin at a time.

“It’s a simple thing to be able to do, something you may be doing anyways. Something you may decorate your porch with, but at the same time you get to help people in the community,” finishes Amunds.

There are plenty of pumpkins currently, and the church is also getting a big shipment in on Sunday.

The patch will be open through Halloween.

