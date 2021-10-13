Advertisement

Henry County redrawing district lines ahead of 2022 elections

By Nick Brooks
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Henry County Commission is in the beginning stages of redistricting the county.

After the 2020 Census was released just weeks ago, the county has made the decision to redraw district lines.

Although Henry County only lost 156 residents with the census update, District 1 in Headland saw over a 20% increase in residents and with District 4 and 5 losing 12% and 9% of their residents respectively.

The commission was already anticipating having to redraw district lines before the census was released.

A study is in the works to draw preliminary maps of the new district outlines.

The goal for the redrawing is to maintain two minority districts within the county.

“Districts 4 and 5 are minority districts, primarily black citizens there. That’s 40% of the vote on the commission,” said Henry County Commission chairman David Money. “There’s roughly 25% African American population in Henry County, so that keeps them above that average,”

The commission is aiming to finalize the new districts at the November 9th meeting with a possible work session prior to fine tune the redrawing.

