Franklin County Sheriff broadcasts drug bust on Facebook Live

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Five people are in custody after a drug raid in Eastpoint. Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies said some of them were openly snorting or smoking drugs when they entered the trailer. Sheriff A.J. Smith said he’s had enough.

“One drug house with people using drugs and selling drugs makes the entire neighborhood a bad place to live and not a pleasant place to live,” Smith said. “We want to shut them down.”

Smith is making sure the public knows exactly what’s happening. He put these criminals on blast by live streaming on Facebook when everything went down around 10 o’clock Monday night.

“Bad people like do so many bad things under the cover of darkness and that’s what they do so exposing them on Facebook, then their cloak has been pulled away,” Smith said.

He said they found roughly 80 grams of crystal meth inside the trailer, which he considers to be a lot of drugs for their small community.

He also said methamphetamine has been popping up more often lately.

“It’s coming from Mexico now. Tons of it is coming across the border now. It’s getting into our communities,” Smith said.

The Sheriff’s Office is still trying to figure out who is supplying the drugs. But deputies said they did arrest one of the major dealers, 54-year-old John Edmund Evans.

“Evan’s is a drug dealer in Franklin County, but he was also selling drugs in Liberty County. He had kinda formed a network,” Smith said. “He has been in and out of prison, in and out of jail.”

Others charged include Shawn Lechelle Cheyenne Hartsfield, Tracy Jill Sommers, Donald Dwayne Page, and Scott Everette Lenderman.

Smith said catching these criminals is a community effort. He’s asking if you see anything suspicious, to reach out.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, charges include:

Hartsfield, 30- Drug Equipment- Possession AND/OR Use

Evans, 54- Drug Equipment- Possession AND/OR Use; Amphetamine- Traffic- or Methamphetamine 14 Grams or Over; Drugs- Sell- Methamphetamine within 1000 ft. worship/business

Sommers, 59- Drugs-Possession- Possession Methamphetamine with intent to sell, manufacture deliver; Public Order Crimes- Keep Pub Nuisance Structure for Drug Activity; Drug Equipment Possession AND/OR Use

Page, 47- Drugs-Possession- Possession Methamphetamine with intent to sell manufacture deliver

Lenderman, 52- Marijuana- Possession- not more than 20 grams

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.