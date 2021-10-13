Enterprise PD making community policing priority

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- One local police chief is making it his departments mission to serve their community with a little extra kindness.

Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore has served as chief of police for over a year now, taking on the interim job at a time where protests and riots were at an all-time high.

He says one key to keeping the peace in his community, is for his officers to look for ways to give back.

Community policing, it’s a top priority for chief Moore and his department.

“Community Policing is something that we’ve been doing since I started policing 20 something years ago and Chief Jones probably did in Montgomery 40 years ago, but we just put a name to it and actually have social media to put a positive light on it,” said Chief Moore.

Simple things like changing tires, helping citizens carry their groceries or giving them directions around town.

Now the department is hosting more events like “Shop with a Cop,” “Kickin’ it with Cops,” and a citizen’s police academy.

“All these extra details of community policing, that’s additional duties, and they’re still willing to come out and support those additional duties and that I’m grateful for them,” Moore said.

Across the nation, police departments everywhere, including enterprise, are dealing with officer shortages. Despite this, Chief Moore is still making sure the community is served.

“Regardless of the manpower, the city is still going to be protected. There still will be a service offered through the City of Enterprise Police Department. It’ll be done professionally, and I have no doubts on that.”

With Enterprise officers giving back in any way they can.

“All the money that we receive goes straight back into the community,” Moore continued. “We raised about $1,300 just from ‘No Shave November.’”

Moore says all this community involvement would not be possible without the backing of the community itself.

“The community at large, regardless of what walk of life and what religion, what political affiliation, it doesn’t matter comes and supports the police department,” said Moore. “In fact, through all of last year when we heard the social outcry of you know, police are the enemy, not in Enterprise.”

Chief Moore and the Enterprise Police Department have raised more than $3,000 over the last year to give back to the community.

The department has also started the SNAP program within the last 6 months for children with special needs.

