Early County solar farm construction coming to an end soon

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WTVY) - Progression--the word Early County leaders had in mind going into a 20-megawatt solar power farm project.

“We’re requiring more energy in this country everyday,” says Mike Newberry, chairman, Early County Economic Development Authority. “We have to realize there will probably never be another dam built for hydroelectricity again. We probably won’t see any more nuclear power. Certainly not going to see many coal fire facilities, so this electricity has to come from somewhere, and so solar is a perfect place to get some of it.”

The $150 million investment began back in 2018 after an announcement from Governor Brian Kemp to invest more into rural southwest Georgia.

“It costs money to provide infrastructure in a county,” says Newberry. “It’s expensive to run a county, and that money has to come from somewhere and these solar farms provide new sources of revenue for us.”

Newberry says that’s when the company reached out to Early County.

“It’s location, location, location,” says Newberry. “We were in the right spot, and we could offer some incentives to get them here.”

The project brings a lot of growth to the Early County area, including the creation of 150 jobs, and tax benefits to farmers like Newberry.

“Hopefully it will lower my taxes in the upcoming years, or at least restrict the increase in taxes that might have to come.”

The three part project is projected to be finished by the end of the year.

