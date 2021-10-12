Warm Now, But Cooler Air Is In Sight
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Warm and dry weather continues across the Wiregrass. We’ll see daily highs well into the 80s through the rest of the week, with lows in the 60s. A strong cold front is on track to pass Saturday, ushering in much cooler air for Sunday and early next week.
TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 63°. Winds light NE-E.
TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds E at 5 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 65°. Winds light E.
EXTENDED
THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 87° 5%
FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 5%
SAT: Partly cloudy, a stray shower. Low: 69° High: 85° 20%
SUN: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 78° 0%
MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 79° 5%
TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 82° 5%
COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light to Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.
