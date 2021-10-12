Advertisement

Send Halloween cards to patients at Children’s of Alabama

Children's of Alabama
Children's of Alabama(wbrc)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Press Release (WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a news release from Children’s of Alabama.

BIRMINGHAM (Oct. 12, 2021) – This Halloween, Children’s of Alabama wants to provide a special treat for its patients, and hospital staff hope the public will help.

Today through Oct. 29, you can send free greeting cards to kids in the hospital at Children’s. All you have to do is go to give.childrensal.org/Halloween and select one of three designs. Hospital staff will print the cards and distribute them to patients on Oct. 29.

“When children are in the hospital, a simple gesture like a Halloween card can really lift their spirits,” Children’s of Alabama community development manager Mindy Wald said.

The card drive, which is sponsored by Protective, is a chance for the public to bring smiles to kids’ faces during a time when hospital visitation is limited. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Children’s cannot accept in-person gift donations, but you can still make a child feel special by sending a card through the website (Children’s does not accept handmade cards) or by purchasing other gifts from the hospital’s online registry.

“Online shopping is a great way to support our patients any time of the year because the gifts can be shipped directly to the hospital,” Wald said.

The registry features perfect gifts for boys and girls of all ages. By shopping there, you can ensure that you’ll be purchasing a gift that fits within the hospital’s guidelines. Children’s is unable to accept food/candy, stuffed animals, toys that depict violence, religious items, crocheted/knit items, and gently-used or homemade items on behalf of patients.

For more information about donating to patients at Children’s of Alabama, visit ChildrensAL.org/Foundation.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Elba Schools employee arrested for sex with student
Perry Lamar Stringfellow booking photo.
Man killed by deputies had drug, crime issues
Controversial post card t-shirt design
Controversy after apparel company shares offensive Dothan t-shirt design
Burglary suspect killed by officers near Dothan
A gun and police tape.
Dothan clerk robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

2021 Enterprise Spooky in the City
Enterprise Spooky in the City event returns for second year
File photo - Panama City Beach
PCB announces packed calendar of Fall events
.
Salvation Army accepting holiday help applications
Opening this fall for another season
CornDodgers opening for the fall with Heroes Weekend