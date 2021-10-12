Henry County Commission decides against severe weather tax free weekend

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Henry County Commission has decided against having a tax-free weekend for severe weather.

The weekend is set for February 25th through February 27th.

The commission decided against the tax-free weekend after consulting with retailers in the county.

Retailers tell the commission the time it takes to comply with the weekend is not worth the business they receive from the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.