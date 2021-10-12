Advertisement

Henry County Commission decides against severe weather tax free weekend

By Nick Brooks
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Henry County Commission has decided against having a tax-free weekend for severe weather.

The weekend is set for February 25th through February 27th.

The commission decided against the tax-free weekend after consulting with retailers in the county.

Retailers tell the commission the time it takes to comply with the weekend is not worth the business they receive from the weekend.

