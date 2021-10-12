Henry County Commission approves corrections program

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Henry County Commission has approved a community corrections program for the Henry County Jail.

The program was in the works three years ago but was put on pause when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Henry County was the only county in the southeast quarter without the program.

The program is an opportunity got nonviolent criminals to better their life.

“You know how available jobs are at the present time and there is nobody to fill those jobs right now and if we can get our workforce built up and these people can learn a trade then when these people do get out of prison, they’ll have a job,” said Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox

Previously, Henry County inmates had been sent to Houston County for their corrections program.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

