Advertisement

Henry County Commission approves corrections program

Henry County Jail
Henry County Jail(Nick Brooks)
By Nick Brooks
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Henry County Commission has approved a community corrections program for the Henry County Jail.

The program was in the works three years ago but was put on pause when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Henry County was the only county in the southeast quarter without the program.

The program is an opportunity got nonviolent criminals to better their life.

“You know how available jobs are at the present time and there is nobody to fill those jobs right now and if we can get our workforce built up and these people can learn a trade then when these people do get out of prison, they’ll have a job,” said Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox

Previously, Henry County inmates had been sent to Houston County for their corrections program.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Elba Schools employee arrested for sex with student
Perry Lamar Stringfellow booking photo.
Man killed by deputies had drug, crime issues
Controversial post card t-shirt design
Controversy after apparel company shares offensive Dothan t-shirt design
Burglary suspect killed by officers near Dothan
A gun and police tape.
Dothan clerk robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

Dothan Schools Fall Break Giveaway
Dothan Schools Fall Break Giveaway
Weather radio
Henry County Commission decides against severe weather tax free weekend
Abbeville Police seize $50,000 in drugs
Abbeville Police seize $50,000 in drugs after traffic stop
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast October 12, 2021