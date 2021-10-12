FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 7
Published: Oct. 12, 2021
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Vote for our Week 7 Friday Night Football Player of the Week.
Here are the nominees:
G.W. Long RB Trevor Morris - 199 rushing yards & 2 TDs
Houston Academy QB Kadyn Mitchell - 271 total yards & 7 TDs
Enterprise RB Mykel Johnson - 228 total yards & 5 TDs
Voting ends Thursday at noon
