FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 7

By Justin McNelley
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Vote for our Week 7 Friday Night Football Player of the Week.

Here are the nominees:

G.W. Long RB Trevor Morris - 199 rushing yards & 2 TDs

Houston Academy QB Kadyn Mitchell - 271 total yards & 7 TDs

Enterprise RB Mykel Johnson - 228 total yards & 5 TDs

Voting ends Thursday at noon

