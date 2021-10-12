Advertisement

Fights at Selma High School include attempt to stab administrator with pencil

Selma High School
Selma High School(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Several fights broke out Tuesday morning inside Selma High School during what district leaders called the transition to classes.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said in the midst of the fights, an unnamed student tried to stab the assistant principal with a pencil. The administrator was not seriously injured.

Jackson said “attacks on school officials will not be tolerated.” The cause of the fights is unclear.

“This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of all scholars as well as provide the supports that are necessary,” said Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams, “to determine that we have the name of every student involved, that contacts with parents are made, and necessary consequences are issued.“

The school was placed on lockdown while staff and administrators worked quickly to resolve the issue. Selma police were called to assist and remained on campus for the rest of the day.

