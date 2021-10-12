Advertisement

FDA to ask some companies to stop making hand sanitizer

The Food and Drug Administration is telling some companies to stop making hand sanitizer by the...
The Food and Drug Administration is telling some companies to stop making hand sanitizer by the end of the year.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is telling some companies to stop making hand sanitizer by the end of the year.

At the start of the pandemic, the FDA set temporary policies for non-drug manufacturers to produce certain alcohol-based hand sanitizer for the public health emergency.

In a Tuesday news release, the FDA said the supply of alcohol-based hand sanitizer from traditional suppliers has increased in recent months.

As a result, most individuals and healthcare providers are no longer having trouble getting the products.

Therefore, the FDA is withdrawing its temporary guidance for certain companies to make hand sanitizer.

Companies manufacturing alcohol-based hand sanitizers under the temporary policies have to stop by December 31.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Elba Schools employee arrested for sex with student
Perry Lamar Stringfellow booking photo.
Man killed by deputies had drug, crime issues
Controversial post card t-shirt design
Controversy after apparel company shares offensive Dothan t-shirt design
Burglary suspect killed by officers near Dothan
A gun and police tape.
Dothan clerk robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

This early Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, photo provided by CalFire shows one of several vehicles...
California wildfires destroy mobile homes; 1 man burned
Members of the House are scrambling to Washington to pass a short-term lift of the nation’s...
House returns to stave off default with debt limit vote
Nationally, the average daily rate of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are on...
COVID cases down as mandate battles continue
Barbara and Andy Parker are parents of murdered journalist Alison Parker. The family is asking...
Slain reporter’s father takes on Facebook over video of shooting death
Ala. Attorney General asks lawmakers to consider 2 updates to state law regarding vaccine mandates