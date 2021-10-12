Fall Foliage in the Wiregrass

The fall season is well underway but when will we see the fall like colors?

The southeastern part of our state will see peak foliage the first and second week of November. We are currently in the “patchy” part of the foliage which means that the fall colors are very sparse across the area.

If you are waiting to take some photos in a fall like scenery, wait a few more weeks and your pictures will have a beautiful and vibrant background.

But, for now we are still seeing those bright green leaves. Why is that?

Most of the leaves are still green due to the abundance of the chemical chlorophyll. When trees get a lot of sunlight the leaves then turn that into nurturance for the plant. As the fall season progresses the leaves are not receiving as much sunlight or rain therefor the amount of chlorophyll decreases allowing the leaves to show their true autumn colors.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.