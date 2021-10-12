Elba Schools employee arrested for sex with student
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba City Schools employee has been arrested.
Martha Pope - an employee with Elba City Schools was charged with ‘Engaging in a sex act with a student.’
Pope was booked into the Coffee County Jail.
This is a developing story check back for more details.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.