Elba Schools employee arrested for sex with student

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba City Schools employee has been arrested.

Martha Pope - an employee with Elba City Schools was charged with ‘Engaging in a sex act with a student.’

Pope was booked into the Coffee County Jail.

This is a developing story check back for more details.

