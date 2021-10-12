DeFuniak Springs hosts expo to introduce new City Manager

Press Release (WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a news release from the City of DeFuniak Springs.

DeFuniak Springs, FL…The City of DeFuniak Springs is hosting a City Services Expo comprised of information booths by various City departments on Thursday, October 21, 2021, 4pm-7pm at the Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood, 95 Circle Drive. New City Manager Robert Thompson will welcome guests into the newly restored first floor and answer questions on how the City operates. Light refreshments will be served.

The expo will take place in the newly restored first floor of the historic Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood, 95 Circle Drive, DeFuniak Springs. (Photo by Public Information Officer Christopher Mitchell) (Source: City of DeFuniak Springs)

“Many citizens have called and asked me about various services the City offers,” says City Manager Robert Thompson. “This expo is a great way to introduce our department heads and City staff to the public we serve and to answer any questions citizens have about services they receive from their local government. I also look forward to meeting people from our community who wish to express their ideas for a better and rapidly growing DeFuniak Springs.”

The expo is scheduled as part of Florida City Government Week (Oct. 18-24) where citizens are invited to participate in city-sponsored events to learn more about how their municipality works. A free presentation about bats and local bat species hosted by biologists from the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission will also take place during the expo. Other events and presentations by City officials will take place at various schools during the week. For more information about City Government Week, visit www.defuniaksprings.net or call the mayor’s office at (850) 892-8500, ext. 105.

