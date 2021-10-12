Advertisement

Bill would ban retail sale of dogs and cats

Proposed legislation recently filed at the state Capitol, if passed, would keep pet stores in...
Proposed legislation recently filed at the state Capitol, if passed, would keep pet stores in Florida from being able to sell dogs and cats.
By Jake Stofan
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - The sale of all dogs and cats would be banned in retail stores under legislation recently filed in the state Capitol.

Animal activists say the policy would cut down on puppy mills, but some store owners argue a blanket ban may go too far.

The dog days may soon be over for pet retailers that sell dogs and cats in their stores.

Legislation banning retail sales of the animals is the top legislative priority of the Humane Society.

“Five states have passed a similar bill,” said Kate MacFall with the Humane Society.

MacFall said dogs and cats sold by retailers are often sourced from puppy mills.

“Which are commercial large-scale breeders who put the profit above the welfare of the animals,” said MacFall.

Under the legislation you would only be allowed to adopt a cat or a dog from a shelter or you could purchase an animal from a trusted breeder.

Carol Hoover, owner of Carol’s Critters in the capital city no longer sells dogs in her store, but when she did, she sourced them from local breeders.

“I visited the breeders. I went to their actual houses,” said Hoover.

She said she understands the concerns that come with larger retailers but worries a blanket ban on sales could cut of opportunities for breeders and consumers to connect.

“A lot of people didn’t want other people coming to their house. they had a few puppies, they didn’t want to have them come by. This was another outlet for them,” said Hoover.

But MacFall argued banning sales in stores will prevent impulse purchases, which could hopefully reduce the amount of cats and dogs ending up in shelters.

“That’s the old puppy in the window. You know that whole theme,” said MacFall.

The bill has an effective date of July 1st 2022, but the Humane Society told us it envisions a gradual rollout to give retailers time to sell pets already in store.

If passed, retailers caught selling cats or dogs in their storefronts would face a fine of up to $500.

Most Read

Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Elba Schools employee arrested for sex with student
Controversial post card t-shirt design
Controversy after apparel company shares offensive Dothan t-shirt design
Perry Lamar Stringfellow booking photo.
Man killed by deputies had drug, crime issues
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 7
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 7
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

Latest News

Southeast Health Hospital in this December 2020 photo.
A dispute is brewing at Southeast Health
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-13
The nice weather continues today
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
New attorneys want Kimberly Sonanstine out of jail
Kimberly Sonanstine, charged with sex acts with child, is led into Dale County Courthouse on...
WTVY: Sonanstine grand jury set
Southeast Health's hospital in Dothan from December 2020.
WTVY: Healthcare authority flap