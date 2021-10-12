Alabama gas prices hit $3 average

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has officially eclipsed the $3.00 mark when it comes to the average for a gallon of regular gasoline, according to AAA.

On Tuesday, the state’s average climbed from $2.995 to $3.010. According to AAA data, that’s up more than 15 cents from the $2.845 a month ago. A year ago, Alabamians were filling up for just $1.90 per gallon amid the ongoing pandemic.

A map of Alabama’s 67 counties shows nearly every southern county has reached or passed the $3 average, while several northern counties remain below that mark.

Alabama continues to pay less at the pump than the rest of the country. The national average is now at $3.279.

The South continues to see the lowest prices while the West has prices that can reach nearly $4.50 a gallon.

