Abbeville Police seize $50,000 in drugs after traffic stop

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- A routine traffic stop has resulted in approximately $50,000 of drugs being seized.

Officers made the stop on Sunday around 8 pm after clocking the driver at a high speed.

31-year-old Leighton Jerrell Taylor of Dothan, Alabama was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence after trying to dispose of the narcotics when officers attempted the stop.

Abbeville police seized 486 grams of cocaine and more than 14 hundred grams of marijuana along with pills believed to be oxycodone.

“We weren’t out looking for the narcotics,” Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship. “We were just attempting to keep everyone safe, and vehicles slowed down, it was just a byproduct of that work.”

Taylor is being held at the Henry County Jail with bonds totaling $403,000.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

