Advertisement

500,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled in Lynn Haven due to flooding

500,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled in Lynn Haven due to flooding.
500,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled in Lynn Haven due to flooding.(CITY OF LYNN HAVEN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Department of Environmental Protection released a report about a 500,000-gallon sewage spill in Lynn Haven on Friday.

According to the utility director, this was because of the heavy rains and flooding the area experienced last week.

The spill was at the intersection of 12th Street and Virginia Avenue.

“We’re finding damage in our system from the hurricane recovery efforts and we’re fixing those as we find them, but that’s what’s causing the overflows is,” utility director Greg Kidwell said. “A lot of stormwater is getting diverted into the gravity collection system.”

The City of Lynn Haven posted the following statement on their website:

“The early morning storm event and flooding have resulted in several sanitary sewer overflows located in several areas of the city. The city has reported the spills to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The city will be sampling the bay in the locations indicated on this map. Clean-up activities are ongoing. Letters to homeowners in the spill areas have been delivered.”

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry Lamar Stringfellow booking photo.
Man killed by deputies had drug, crime issues
Controversial post card t-shirt design
Controversy after apparel company shares offensive Dothan t-shirt design
Burglary suspect killed by officers near Dothan
A gun and police tape.
Dothan clerk robbed at gunpoint
10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
POLICE: 27-year-old Bessemer man dies following shooting over Alabama game

Latest News

Goodwyn Middle School
Parents claim teacher was seen naked on video call with students
WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Trending
Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)
Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts
Legal Talk Tuesday: Forms After a Wreck
Alabama opens online applications for hemp growth, processing