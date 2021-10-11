Advertisement

Wiregrass Wildlife Removal owner could be on your tv screens regularly

By Nick Brooks
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) --

Dothan’s Rotary Club meeting was for the birds, literally!

Members who were in attendance were able to see a live hawk up close.

The bird’s handler, Jatin Patel, explained how the apex predators help with critter and nuisance problems.

Patel has been handling birds for 18 years and is also working with Animal Planet to potentially start a reality show with the work he does.

“I’ll be doing more of the scientific approach to animals and stuff you haven’t seen,” said Jatin Patel, Owner, Wiregrass Wildlife Removal. “I’ll be visiting scientists and top-notch experts all around the worlds and teach you and educate you.”

Patel is still in talks with a contract for the show.

