Wiregrass Wildlife Removal owner could be on your tv screens regularly

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) --

Dothan’s Rotary Club meeting was for the birds, literally!

Members who were in attendance were able to see a live hawk up close.

The bird’s handler, Jatin Patel, explained how the apex predators help with critter and nuisance problems.

Patel has been handling birds for 18 years and is also working with Animal Planet to potentially start a reality show with the work he does.

“I’ll be doing more of the scientific approach to animals and stuff you haven’t seen,” said Jatin Patel, Owner, Wiregrass Wildlife Removal. “I’ll be visiting scientists and top-notch experts all around the worlds and teach you and educate you.”

Patel is still in talks with a contract for the show.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.