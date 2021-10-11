Warm Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Our warm and dry pattern continues across the Wiregrass. Daily highs this week will reach the middle to upper 80s, with lows in the middle to upper 60s. A cold front is on track for Saturday, with cooler and drier air to move in Sunday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 64°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 66°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 87° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 88° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 88° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 69° High: 85° 30%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 80° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 81° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

