Special events in Alabama this week for Beef Month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - October is Beef Month in Alabama. It’s an annual tradition to highlight the industry and cattlemen leaders across the state. As such, the Alabama Cattleman’s Association has several events this week for what they’re calling “Beef Week.”

The association says these events and special offers will highlight past winners of the Bama’s Best Beef contest and the county chapters of the Alabama Cattleman’s Association.

Oct. 12 - Donate blood at Conestoga Steak House in Dothan to receive a $20 gift card to the steak house.

Oct. 13 - $2 discounts given offered for brisket meals at BBQ Stop in Clay.

Oct. 14 - Free deserts offed with beef meals at Gather in Atmore.

Oct. 15 - Beef swag offered with hamburger purchases at Hamburger King in Montgomery.

Oct. 15 - Alabama National Fair will hold the Where’s the Beef? cook-off at 7 p.m. You may enter the contest at the Alabama National Fair website

Oct. 16 - County Cattlemen’s Association steak sandwich cook-off to be held in Cullman.

The Alabama Cattleman’s Association says they will continue selling beef products at various county fairs, arts and crafts festivals and other fall-related activities throughout the month.

They will also be active on social media with giveaways and its Cowboys in the Classroom program. This is where cattlemen will head out to local elementary schools to read to students about beef cattle production. The association says they may even bring live beef animals so the children can see these animal up close.

The association has a chapter in each of Alabama’s 67 counties. It reports that beef cattle production is the second largest agricultural commodity in Alabama, representing over 1.3 million head of cattle and a $2.5 billion industry. According to the association, Alabama ranks 23rd in the nation for the number of beef cows and eighth in the number of farms with beef cattle.

