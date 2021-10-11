Advertisement

POLICE: 27-year-old Bessemer man dies following shooting over Alabama game

10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police confirmed a man was shot during an argument over the Alabama/Texas A&M game on Saturday, October 9.

Officers said 27-year-old Kealand Amad Pickens was shot during an assault in the 1000 block of 6th Avenue North before 11:00 p.m.

Officers said two people were arguing over which team was better and the homeowner told them both to leave. Once outside the house, officers said shots were fired. People who were inside the home came outside and found Pickens was shot.

Pickens was taken to UAB where he died early Sunday morning.

Officers said the shooting suspect ran off. No one is in custody.

