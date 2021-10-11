Advertisement

Non-profit needs baby supply donations

By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One organization who helps mothers with young children says they’re running low on certain baby items.

The Wiregrass Hope Group says they’re in need of diapers: sizes 4, 5 and 6, as well as newborn.

Other items that they need to be donated include rattles and baby spoons.

“If you wanna donate, you can come up to Wiregrass Hope -- we have bins outside the building if you want to drop them in there if we’re not open,” says Kristen Kite, After-Baby Program Director at Wiregrass Hope Group. “Or you can just walk right into the front desk and just let us know that you’re making a donation. And we even have donation forms if you need one of those -- and if you’ve never been here before, we can give you a tour of the building so you know a little more about Wiregrass hope, and what you’re donating to.”

The non-profit is always accepting other donations including unopened formula, baby wipes, and gently worn baby clothes.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Burglary suspect killed by officers near Dothan
Perry Lamar Stringfellow booking photo.
Man killed by deputies had drug, crime issues
A gun and police tape.
Dothan clerk robbed at gunpoint
Larry Ladon Reese fires shots at a woman who is trying to escape from him during a May 2018...
$4 robber gets 25 years
Along this road is an Oxford House for recovering addicts. Oxford claims city of Dothan won't...
Lawsuit: Dothan denies electricity to recovering addicts

Latest News

Controversial post card t-shirt design
Controversy after apparel company shares offensive Dothan t-shirt design
Non-profit needs baby supply donations
Non-profit needs baby supply donations
Controversial post card t-shirt design
controversial shirt
Giving back with manicures
Giving back with manicures
A look back at Hurricane Michael
A look back at Hurricane Michael