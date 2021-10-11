Non-profit needs baby supply donations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One organization who helps mothers with young children says they’re running low on certain baby items.

The Wiregrass Hope Group says they’re in need of diapers: sizes 4, 5 and 6, as well as newborn.

Other items that they need to be donated include rattles and baby spoons.

“If you wanna donate, you can come up to Wiregrass Hope -- we have bins outside the building if you want to drop them in there if we’re not open,” says Kristen Kite, After-Baby Program Director at Wiregrass Hope Group. “Or you can just walk right into the front desk and just let us know that you’re making a donation. And we even have donation forms if you need one of those -- and if you’ve never been here before, we can give you a tour of the building so you know a little more about Wiregrass hope, and what you’re donating to.”

The non-profit is always accepting other donations including unopened formula, baby wipes, and gently worn baby clothes.

