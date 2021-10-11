Nice looking week ahead

SYNOPSIS – Not looking too bad as you start the morning off, temperatures to start off Monday in the upper 60s and we will make it into the middle 80s for afternoon highs. Tomorrow much of the same highs in the middle 80s and no chance of rain. This trend will contiune through the week but as we head into the weekend a cold front will start to push through this will give us a slight chance of rain and cool temperatures back off.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds SE 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 66°. Winds Light SE 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 86° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 87° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 88° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 85° 20%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 80° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 80° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 81° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

