Man killed by deputies had drug, crime issues

Perry Lamar Stringfellow booking photo.
Perry Lamar Stringfellow booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Perry Lamar Stringfellow, Jr., the man killed by Houston County deputies on Sunday, had previous run-ins with the law and a history of drug issues.

Deputies shot Stringfellow, 50, as he attempted to run them over with his vehicle during a burglary, Sheriff Donald Valenza said.

The officers feared for their lives and had no reasonable option other than shoot, the sheriff told WTVY News 4.

Charges Stringfellow has faced revealed in court records include:

Trafficking methamphetamine in 2011

Unlawful Manufacture of a Controlled Substance in 2011

Possession of a Controlled Substance in 2011

Possession of Marijuana 2020

Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement 2019

Reckless Endangerment 2019

Possession of a Controlled Substance 2019

Burglary 2018

Breaking Into a Vehicle 2018

Theft of Property 2011

Burglary 2011

Harassment 2010

Several traffic offenses

Valenza believes an independent investigation conducted by state agents will determine the shooting was justified.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed Stringfellow’s identity. He has lived in several east Alabama counties, including the Dothan area.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

